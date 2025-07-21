Thailand is rolling back on its legal cannabis empire

Government restricts marijuana use to medical purposes only and threatens to re-criminalise altogether, sparking fears for the $1 billion industry

There are about 11,000 registered cannabis dispensaries; critics fear the new rules will force many to close
When Thailand became the first country in Asia to decriminalise cannabis in 2022, it sparked a major tourism boom – and a domestic industry now worth $1 billion.

But now, the government is "harshing that buzz", said Time magazine.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

