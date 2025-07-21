Thailand is rolling back on its legal cannabis empire
Government restricts marijuana use to medical purposes only and threatens to re-criminalise altogether, sparking fears for the $1 billion industry
When Thailand became the first country in Asia to decriminalise cannabis in 2022, it sparked a major tourism boom – and a domestic industry now worth $1 billion.
But now, the government is "harshing that buzz", said Time magazine.
Last month, it imposed rules "designed to rein in the country's 'green rush'" and reclassify cannabis as a controlled herb, said CNN. Citizens now need a doctor's prescription to buy the drug, restricting consumption to medical purposes. The public health minister also said he would "recriminalise cannabis as a narcotic", according to the broadcaster, which would be a "major reversal from Thailand's liberal approach".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The government says the move is designed to protect children and combat international smuggling, but critics argue that the rushed move could endanger the thousands of small cannabis stores.
The 'weed wild west'
After cannabis was decriminalised in Thailand, there was a "frenzy of investment", said the BBC's Southeast Asia correspondent Jonathan Head. There are about 11,000 registered cannabis dispensaries in the country. In parts of Bangkok, it is "impossible to escape the lurid green glare of their neon signs and the constant smell of people smoking". This has "flooded the market and driven the price down".
But some describe the "free-wheeling" market as "out of control". A promised regulatory framework was never implemented, perhaps because of "obstruction by vested interests with links to the marijuana industry", said one MP involved in the process. The result: a "weed wild west", and an "influx of foreign drug syndicates hiding behind Thai nominees".
There have been growing calls to restrict the industry, but "the final straw appears to have been pressure from the UK". A "flood" of Thai cannabis has been smuggled into the country, often by young people "lured by drug syndicates" into carrying suitcases of it home, because "very few regulations" exist in Thailand to control it. Last month, two British women were arrested in Georgia and Sri Lanka "with large amounts of marijuana from Thailand".
"It's massively increased over the last couple of years," said Beki Wright, spokesperson for the National Crime Agency in London. The NCA intercepted 800 couriers carrying 26 tonnes in 2024, up from 142 couriers carrying five tonnes in 2023.
The Thai government is "probably getting yelled at during international meetings", Kitty Chopaka, an advocate for smaller cannabis producers, told the broadcaster. "Countries saying 'all your weed is getting smuggled into our country', that is quite embarrassing."
'Bracing for real pain'
The government's "major policy reversal" has plunged the industry into "a state of confusion", said The Guardian. Shops are "scrambling" with the new restrictions, and many owners fear the changes will "unfairly push out smaller businesses" that can't afford to comply with rules or register as medical clinics. "Most of the registered shops will shut down", or go underground, said store owner Natthakan Punyathanaworakit.
There are also fears that new regulations will scare off tourists and hurt profits. Other owners say the issue has been "politicised"; the policy reversal comes after the Bhumjaithai Party, which "championed" legalisation, withdrew from the ruling coalition over Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's "perceived poor handling of a border row with Cambodia".
That allowed the ruling Pheu Thai party to "pursue its promises of restricting the use of marijuana to medical purposes only", said Time. It's a popular one: a 2024 poll found that more than 60% of the public were in favour of reclassifying cannabis as a narcotic.
Legalisation was "widely criticised" – it allowed "thousands of people convicted of cannabis-related offences to be released from jail", said The Guardian. "Piecemeal" rules also had to be implemented after the fact, such as banning cannabis from schools and children.
But now, with "stricter controls on sales and distribution" on the horizon, said Bloomberg, communities in the "lush northern countryside" where the plants grow are "bracing for real pain".
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
July 20 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include AI replacing workers, and Donald Trump trying to divert media attention away from the Epstein files
-
5 suspiciously good cartoons about the Epstein files
Cartoons Artists take on the relationship between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
-
A glorious Greek island without the 'swank'
The Week Recommends Lesbos doesn't welcome 'hoards' of tourists, but is 'magnificent' and worth exploring
-
Narco subs are helping to fuel a global cocaine surge
The Explainer Drug smugglers are increasingly relying on underwater travel to hide from law enforcement
-
North Korea may have just pulled off the world's biggest heist
Under the Radar Hermit kingdom increasingly targets vulnerable cryptocurrency, using cybercrime to boost battered economy and fund weapons programmes
-
Mexico extradites 29 cartel figures amid US tariff threat
Speed Read The extradited suspects include Rafael Caro Quintero, long sought after killing a US narcotics agent
-
Haitian gangs massacre hundreds accused of 'witchcraft'
Under the Radar Vodou practices blamed for gang leader's son's illness, as elderly are hacked to death in Port au Prince
-
Italy's prisons crisis
Under the Radar Severe overcrowding, dire conditions and appalling violence have brought the Italian carceral system to boiling point
-
How people-smuggling gangs work
The Explainer The Government has promised to 'smash' the gangs that smuggle migrants across the Channel. Who are they and how do they work?
-
'Virtual prisons': how tech could let offenders serve time at home
Under The Radar New technology offers opportunities to address the jails crisis but does it 'miss the point'?
-
Inside Marseille's deadly drug wars
The Explainer Teenage hitmen recruited through social media are lured by money and gang 'brand'