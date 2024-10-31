'Virtual prisons': how tech could let offenders serve time at home

New technology offers opportunities to address the jails crisis but does it 'miss the point'?

Photo collage of a foot wearing a house arrest anklet stepping out from between prison bars. In the background, there is a map and location pins, as if tracking a person&#039;s movement.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Nudge watches and alcohol sensors could replace "slopping out" and exercise yards as the authorities consider proposals to replace some jail sentences with house arrest, drawing on the latest technology to monitor offenders in their homes.

A new review, chaired by the former Conservative justice minister David Gauke, will consider ways to punish thousands more offenders within the community, turning their homes into "virtual prisons", said The Independent.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

