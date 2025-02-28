Mexico extradites 29 cartel figures amid US tariff threat
The extradited suspects include Rafael Caro Quintero, long sought after killing a US narcotics agent
What happened
Mexico Thursday flew 29 accused drug cartel leaders and operatives to eight U.S. cities to face criminal charges. The unprecedented mass extradition was carried out as Mexican officials were in Washington to try to fend off President Donald Trump's threat to hit Mexico and Canada with 25% tariffs next week, purportedly over drug smuggling.
Who said what
The extradited cartel suspects included "two leaders of the hyper-violent Zetas cartel" and Rafael Caro Quintero, a "prized target long sought in the killing of a U.S. narcotics agent," Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, in 1985, The Washington Post said. Caro Quintero, 72, was considered "one the founders of Mexico's international drug smuggling industry," The Wall Street Journal said. Getting ahold of him has long been "all but an obsession" for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, The New York Times said.
The dramatic handover of alleged drug kingpins and killers was "all part and parcel of the package the Mexican government is putting on the table to avoid the 25% tariffs," Brookings Institution drug policy analyst Vanda Felbab-Brown told the Post.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Trump said Mexico and Canada would get hit with 25% tariffs March 4, telling reporters that fentanyl and other drugs "continue to pour into our country, killing hundreds of thousands of people." U.S. federal data show "Canada plays almost no role in the smuggling of fentanyl or other deadly street drugs," and fentanyl trafficking from Mexico has "plunged," with a 50% year-over-year drop in January, NPR said. U.S. overdose deaths have "also fallen at an unprecedented pace," with a 30% decline in fentanyl deaths alone.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
A long weekend in Lille for art lovers
The Week Recommends With its eclectic architecture, adventurous art galleries and Belle Epoque boutiques, this is a city with a thriving creative scene
By Alexandra Zagalsky Published
-
Judge tells White House to stop ordering mass firings
speed read The ruling is a complication in the Trump administration's plans to slash the federal workforce
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - February 28, 2025
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - Washington Tribute, it's a date, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Leonard Peltier released from prison
Speed Read The Native American activist convicted of killing two FBI agents had his life sentence commuted by former President Joe Biden
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Ex-Sen. Bob Menendez sentenced to 11 years
Speed Read The former New Jersey senator was convicted on federal bribery and corruption charges last year
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Police ID driver of exploded Cybertruck, can't see motive
Speed Read An Army Green Beret detonated a homemade bomb in a Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Teenage girl kills 2 in Wisconsin school shooting
Speed Read 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow fatally shot a teacher and student at Abundant Life Christian School
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Penny acquitted in NYC subway choking death
Speed Read Daniel Penny was found not guilty of homicide in the 2023 choking death of Jordan Neely
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Suspect in CEO shooting caught, charged with murder
Speed Read Police believe 26-year-old Luigi Mangione killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in 'brazen, targeted' hit
Speed Read Police are conducting a massive search for Brian Thompson's shooter
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
DOJ demands changes at 'abhorrent' Atlanta jail
Speed Read Georgia's Fulton County Jail subjects inmates to 'unconstitutional' conditions, the 16-month investigation found
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published