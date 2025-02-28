Mexico extradites 29 cartel figures amid US tariff threat

The extradited suspects include Rafael Caro Quintero, long sought after killing a US narcotics agent

Mexican federal police transport drug cartel leader Rafael Caro Quintero
Mexican federal police transport Caro Quintero, 72, who is considered 'one the founders of Mexico's international drug smuggling industry'
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Mexico Thursday flew 29 accused drug cartel leaders and operatives to eight U.S. cities to face criminal charges. The unprecedented mass extradition was carried out as Mexican officials were in Washington to try to fend off President Donald Trump's threat to hit Mexico and Canada with 25% tariffs next week, purportedly over drug smuggling.

