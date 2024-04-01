A Mexican cartel is trapping unsuspecting tourists in a timeshare scam

Thousands of people have reportedly fallen victim to the scams over the last few years

A resort in Los Cabos, Mexico
Timeshare scams are on the rise
(Image credit: Alfredo Estrella / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
published

There has been a long-documented history of Mexican drug cartels preying on unsuspecting tourists, resulting in violence, kidnappings and sometimes deaths. But in recent years, one cartel has turned its attention toward an unconventional method of scamming tourists by targeting people that own Mexican timeshares

Both the U.S. Treasury Department and the FBI have sent out bulletins warning of a widespread timeshare scam being perpetrated by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The cartel, based in the namesake Mexican state of Jalisco, "generates substantial revenue for its multi-faceted criminal enterprise through its timeshare fraud network," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a press release. News of CJNG's operation first began making the rounds in 2023 but has been going on for much longer — over the past five years, the cartel has scammed timeshare owners out of $288 million, according to the FBI.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Crime And Punishment Drugs Mexico United States
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us