What to know before investing in a vacation home

With summer fast approaching, it might seem like the right time to finally get that vacation home you've long been dreaming of. Maybe you're picturing a house just steps from the beach, or a lakefront oasis where you can gather with your family.

Before making the leap on a second home, it's important to fully understand what that purchase entails.

Factor in all of the costs

"Owning two homes will mean you'll also be paying double for almost everything," Rocket Mortgage points out. "This can include another mortgage, property taxes, utilities, home insurance, homeowners association (HOA) fees and monthly heating and water bills." Other costs to take into consideration include furnishing and decorating the home, traveling to and from the property, and hiring a rental or property management company.

Costs will also vary depending on where you decide to buy, Kiplinger notes. "If you buy where skiing is popular, the heating bill could be substantial," the financial website says, while the "same goes for the electricity bill for air-conditioning in hot-weather locales." And then if you were to buy in coastal Florida, for instance, there's the reality that "you'll have to get hurricane shutters and have someone on hand who can quickly apply them and secure your property if you're away when a storm is approaching," Kiplinger says.

Consider your goals

Too often, people make "an emotional investment" when they buy a vacation home, says Travel + Leisure. Rather than focusing on the warm and fuzzy feelings you've gotten from recent trips to a location, prospective buyers should think carefully about how they'll use the home — and how often.

"And, more specifically, for buyers who want to use the property as a short-term or vacation rental, it's important to establish clear financial goals," Shaun Greer, vice president of sales and marketing at international home management company Vacasa, told Travel + Leisure. Further, how often you rent out your vacation home versus live in it will impact the taxes you pay and deductions you can make, according to Kiplinger.

Location matters

Location is "very important when it comes to a vacation property, especially if you plan to rent out the home," Rocket Mortgage says. Rather than focusing on areas already saturated with rental properties, try searching for areas where "there is an opportunity to fill demand."