Is it dangerous to travel to Mexico?

The recent kidnapping and killings of Americans in Mexico have raised questions about the safety of travel to the country. While officials have reiterated that most parts of Mexico can be accessed safely, why have people been going to areas cautioned against by the United States?

Is traveling to Mexico safe?

It depends on where you're going. The U.S. State Department issues different levels of travel advisories for international territories, and of the 32 states in Mexico, a majority — 19 of them — are under an "Exercise Normal Precaution" or "Exercise Increased Caution" advisory level. These advisories have mostly been issued due to petty crimes and a low risk of kidnapping.

However, seven states are under a "Reconsider Travel" advisory due to a higher risk of crime, and the remaining six — including Tamaulipas, where the recent American kidnappings occurred — are classified by the State Department as "Do Not Travel." The highest warning level, this classification is issued when there is a "greater likelihood of life-threatening risks," the State Department says, adding that it "advises that U.S. citizens not travel to the country or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so."

Outside of these areas, the sentiment seems to be that traveling to Mexico is safe in high-traffic locales. The recent kidnappings in Tamaulipas "happened far from some of the most sought-after tourist destinations in Mexico," Zachary Rabinor, the founder and CEO of travel company Journey Mexico, told CNN. The State Department's "Do Not Travel" advisory in that state has long been in place.

"To put things in perspective, Matamoros is about 1,360 miles away from Cancún; that's about the equivalent distance from the Texas side of the border to Chicago, Illinois," Rabinor says. Other countries have "Exercise Increased Caution" warnings, including France, which is considered overall a very safe place.

Why does the U.S. caution against travel to some Mexican states?

"Violent crime — such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery — is widespread and common" in the areas under travel advisories, the State Department writes. In many areas of Mexico, the U.S. government may not be able to "provide emergency services" to Americans. Even travel by U.S. government employees is heavily restricted in these areas.