There is more at stake with the 'Emilia Pérez' Oscar nominations than just a gold statue

As cinephiles debate artistic merits and award season odds, transgender activists and Mexican nationals grapple with the social implications of one of the most divisive films of the year

Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascon arrives for the media presentation of the film &#039;Emilia Perez&#039; in Bogota on January 17, 2025.
The Best Picture nominee 'Emilia Pérez' has racked up both awards and accusations of insensitivity and cultural appropriation. Pictured above is the movie's star Karla Sofía Gascón.
(Image credit: Raul Arboleda / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

With 13 Oscar nominations this year, "Emilia Pérez" is easily one of the most talked-about films of the award season, boasting major Hollywood star power in lead actors Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, and earning an 11-minute standing ovation at its 2024 Cannes Film Festival premiere. The story of a Mexican narco-kingpin who undergoes gender-reassignment surgery and escapes cartel life, this Spanish-language musical has earned accolades from cinephiles and garnered its share of controversy — not least due to incendiary and offensive past social media posts by star Karla Sofía Gascón, who plays the titular protagonist.

Beyond Gascón's online polemics, however, "Emilia Pérez" has become a cultural flashpoint thanks to its subject material and the broader political climate into which the film has been released.

