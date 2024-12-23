2024: the year of movie musicals

That pink-and-green movie about the two witches subsumed social media and the box office during the last weeks of 2024. So much so it could be easy to forget that "Wicked" is, in many ways, the apotheosis of a year in which the movie musical genre returned from the celluloid grave.

The is-it or isn't-it quandary

Early in 2024, the movie version of the musical adaptation of Tina Fey's "Mean Girls" was released. It was both loved and loathed and much discussion was had about the studio's marketing of the movie, in which the trailers gave no indication that this newest "Mean Girls" was indeed a musical. That was despite recent precedent for the box-office triumph of a movie musical.

"Despite the success of movies such as 'Wonka' and 'The Greatest Showman,' studios seemed nervous to advertise the musical elements of their song-and-dance extravaganzas," said Ryan Faughnder at the Los Angeles Times . As 2024 ticked on, the is-it-or-is-it-not musical releases swelled: the Joker sequel, "Joker 2: Folie à Deux;" the Timothée Chalamet-led Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown;" the award-grabbing drug cartel caper "Emilia Pérez." By year's end, "Moana 2," the prequel to "The Lion King," "Mufasa," and the blockbuster "Wicked" all showed their hand, not pretending one bit they were anything but musicals. As Faughnder said, "If anyone went into 'Wicked' not knowing it was a musical, that's on them."

Why song-and-dance right now?

Production on movies, obviously, begins long before a film's release. Trying to pin the filmmaker's intent on the current societal or political moment is folly. Still, movies resonate with the time of their birth into the cinematic world, whether the artists aim them to or not. During a fraught economic and political present, when it "seems like we've been fractured beyond repair," the musical can bring a "utopian message of hope and resilience," said Desirée J. Garcia, an associate professor at Dartmouth College and author of "The Movie Musical," to the Los Angeles Times . The genre lends itself to finales of "coming together" and surmounting "division and conflict."

Many of the movie musicals of 2024 are intricate; they embrace darkness, as the movie musicals of Old Hollywood did not. Where once there was froth, there are now suds, yes, but also shadows. The "stars of this new cycle" deserve praise because the characters they play are "vastly more complex (and confused) than those of the old musicals," said Peter Bart at Deadline . "Gene Kelly in 'Singing in the Rain' and Fred Astaire in 'Top Hat' were essentially airheads."

Movie trends can evaporate as quickly as they appear, so the movie musical boom could soon disintegrate. It is near-certain this vanishing will not occur in 2025. Come next November, the second installment of "Wicked," called "Wicked: For Good," will be released, another likely box-office victory.