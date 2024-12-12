A Complete Unknown: Timothée Chalamet is a 'hypnotic' Bob Dylan

James Mangold 'plays it safe' with new film about the iconic American singer-songwriter

Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning in A Complete Unknown
Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning in A Complete Unknown
(Image credit: Alamy / FlixPix)
By
published

"If you're looking for a best-of-Dylan tribute act", James Mangold's new biopic "delivers in spades", said John Nugent in Empire. Timothée Chalamet's portrayal of the iconic singer-songwriter is "unimpeachable", and the film unfolds like an "expertly staged jukebox musical – 'Mamma Mia!' for dads, if you like".

But the movie "plays it safe". Right from the start it feels obvious the action is leading to the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. For those with even a cursory understanding of Dylan's life, there will be "few surprises here", and, frustratingly, the film "struggles to find something fresh to say". Those expecting a "revelatory portrait" of one of the greatest musicians of the 20th century might be left feeling "a smidge disappointed".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸