Clink glasses and gawk at gorgeous views at these 7 rooftop bars

Ready to take your night to the next level? Ascend to one of these seven rooftop bars, where you can enjoy fresh air and exquisite views along with your favorite drink and snacks.

Aer, Mumbai

It is easy to spend all day soaking up the views of Mumbai from Aer (Image credit: Four Seasons)

This "luxurious" rooftop restaurant at the top of the Four Seasons provides an "immaculate view of Mumbai," Travel and Leisure India said. With its white lattice, yellow couches and brass lighting, Aer has a "unique charm," and that extends to its Gimlet Garden menu. Pick your botanical poison: There are cocktails like the aromatic Saunth Bloom, made with dark rum, maracuja, guava, milky oolong, angling ginger and sparkling wine, and mocktails, including A Floral Delight with elderflower, rosemary, thyme, jasmine and non-alcoholic bubbles.

The Court, Rome

The Colosseum looms large over The Court cocktail bar (Image credit: Andreas Solaro / AFP / Getty Images)

The Court offers unmatched views of the Colosseum, giving visitors "front row seats" to the "world's most amazing arena," Afar said. Nestled in a courtyard at the Palazzo Manfredi, the bar overlooks the "archaeological ruins of the Ludus Magnus," where gladiators once trained, and is the "perfect place to wind down in Rome." For a true night to remember, order a drink based on one of the city's classic dishes: the Cacio e Pepe Vesper with Roman Pecorino gin, vodka and mancino secco.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Penthouse Bar + Grill, Bangkok

Bangkok has a vibrant rooftop bar scene (Image credit: Hyatt)

Bangkok hotels have "upped their rooftop bar game," the Michelin Guide said, and the Park Hyatt proves the statement. Here, you can choose between five bars and restaurants spread across three levels, but to "feel the breeze," head outside to the garden lounge on the 36th floor. This chill space is "ideal for sundowners" who want to take in the views while listening to jazz and imbibing "classic and refreshing cocktails" like mojitos and palomas.

Rooftop 360, Cabo San Lucas

Rooftop 360 has unobstructed views of the famous El Arco rock formation (Image credit: Corazón Cabo)

Rooftop 360 is the "tallest terrace in town," the Observer said, "serving up craft cocktails alongside sweeping ocean views." This "trendy bohemian" retreat is the hub of the Corazón Cabo hotel, and guests spend their days hopping between the infinity pool, the bar and the restaurant (try the fresh ceviche or spicy tuna roll). Once the sun sets, the twinkle lights turn on and DJs start spinning.

Sugar High Rooftop Lounge, Palm Springs, California

Once the sun sets, the lights turn on at Sugar High (Image credit: La Serena Villas)

When Golden Hour hits, the best place to be in Palm Springs is at Sugar High, the rooftop lounge at Azúcar. Look in any direction and you're in for a treat. On one side, the towering San Jacinto Mountains; on the other, vast city views, and down below the La Serena Villas boutique hotel.

Grab a seat in front of the fireplace, order a cocktail (the blood orange margarita is a favorite) and pair it with the patatas brava-stuffed poblano or Brandt beef tenderloin. The kitchen and bar "consistently serve delicious food and drinks" that utilize the "freshest seasonal and local ingredients," SFGate said.

The Vick, Cincinnati, Ohio

The Vick is named after an inventor of Play-Doh, which has its roots in Cincinnati (Image credit: Hotel Celare)

Getting from the ground floor up to The Vick is an art-filled adventure, with guests walking by colorful murals, handpainted wallpaper, iridescent chandeliers and neon lights before making it up to the open air terrace. This brand new lounge on the seventh floor of Hotel Celare has panoramic views and "boasts a colorful, retro vibe," the Cincinnati Enquirer said. Its menu is split between savory options like beef carpaccio and chilled noodles and sweets, plus fun "sharing is caring" cocktails for parties of two and four.

Vintage Green, New York City

New York City's most famous buildings surround Vintage Green (Image credit: Vintage Green)

At the tip top of the Shelburne Sonesta Hotel is Vintage Green, a rooftop bar and restaurant with striking views of the Chrysler Building, Empire State Building, East River and One World Trade Center. The "chic" space is filled with plants and other greenery, a lovely "homage to the beauty of New York" and its many parks, Forbes said. Once the temperatures start to drop, Vintage Green does not shutter. Instead, it has a retractable glass atrium for year-round festivities.

Catherine Garcia was a guest of Azúcar