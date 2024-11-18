Vegetable cocktails are having a moment

Wild carrot margarita? Mung bean old-fashioned? 'Allotment-inspired' tipples are appearing on drinks menus

Beetroot cocktails
Naturally sweet vegetables like carrots, beetroots and parsnips can make a delicious alternative to fruit-based cocktails
By
published

"Savoury sippers are in, with vegetables filling cocktail glasses across the capital and beyond," said Charlotte Lytton in The Times. "Allotment-inspired cocktails", ranging from wild carrot margaritas to mung bean old-fashioneds, have cropped up, showcasing locally sourced produce while inventing drinks that are "glamorous and tasty".

The current trend can be traced back to 2010, when bartender Jimmy Barrat created the "Tomatini" at La Petite Maison's Dubai outpost. Missing his hometown in the south of France, he came up with a novel tipple: a heady mix of fresh tomatoes, Ketel One vodka and white balsamic vinegar. The cocktail is smooth and "surprisingly light" with the tomato very much taking "centre stage". "Drinking your veg, it transpires, can be delicious after all."

