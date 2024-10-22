A blowout trip to Dubai without blowing the bank

Dubai is many things, and cheap is not one of them. In this gilded lap of luxury, where fast cars race down wide boulevards and the world's most exclusive brands sell their most expensive wares, it may seem like there is zero space for the budget traveler. But by planning ahead and avoiding tourist traps, there are ways to experience Dubai without sacrificing authenticity or your 401(k).

Deals can be found at the shiny Gold Souk (Image credit: Scott E. Barbour / Getty Images)

A great way to experience a city is by pretending you live there, and to "have a truly local experience, you need to shop like a local too," Condé Nast Traveler said. Head to one of Dubai's souks or markets, like the Gold Souk or modern Souk Al Bahar, where you can breathe in the spices and perfumes and touch the textiles without handing over a penny. If your shopping budget is small, negotiate. "Good-natured haggling is all part of the experience," and by keeping offers fair, a good chunk of change can be "cut off the original price."

Dubai's free beaches are open to everyone (Image credit: Fadel Dawood / Getty Images)

Dubai's free beaches offer a place to cool off while taking in beautiful city views. The crowds are at The Beach, JBR or action-packed Kite Beach, so for a more relaxing day, head to Jebel Ali Public Beach. This stretch of sand is "picturesque, peaceful [and] far less built up" than its counterparts, Time Out Dubai said, making it "clearly" one of the city's best beaches. Spend more time on the water by taking an abra, or traditional ferry boat, across Dubai Creek. Rides are a mere quarter each and offer a taste of authentic Dubai living.

The soaring Burj Khalifa is visible from across Dubai (Image credit: Fraser Hall / Getty Images)

Burj Khalifa became an instant icon when it opened in 2010. At 2,715-feet tall, it is the world's largest structure and a "stunning feat of architecture and engineering," Lonely Planet said. Prices for observation deck tickets are sky high, starting at $50 for the 125th floor and more than $100 for the 148th floor. Plus, it is often crowded up there, with visitors jostling for a good view. Experience the Burj Khalifa for free by keeping your feet on the ground. You can walk around the building and watch the Dubai Fountain show on Burj Khalifa Lake, a dazzling display of water and lights timed to music.

Biryani is a dish Dubai does well (Image credit: Vrinda Mahesh / 500px / Getty Images)

You can eat just about anything in Dubai, but "street food is the real MVP," Time Out Dubai said. Global flavors collide, with tiny restaurants and food stalls slinging plates of biryani, falafel, shawarma, samosas, pani puri and the even Filipino halo halo. Proof that "great flavors don't always come with a side of white tablecloths and reservations," but if you do want to have an economical splurge, find a restaurant like Prime68 steakhouse that offers a multi-course meal deal. Diners can choose a hearty meat or fish main, plus appetizer and dessert, for around $62.

Rest assured: There are inexpensive hotel rooms in Dubai (Image credit: Asia-Pacific Images Studio / Getty Images)

Flexibility is key when it comes to finding a reasonably priced hotel room in Dubai. It is more expensive to stay in certain areas, like Downtown Dubai, so look outside these neighborhoods. Booking far in advance also helps keep rates down, as does avoiding travel during holidays and major events.

One "sensible" option is the new NH Collection Dubai The Palm on Palm Jumeirah, which targets a "younger, more worldly clientele seeking a reasonably-priced stay with easy access" to city hot spots, Forbes said. Rates at this sustainable hotel start in the high $100s, and perks include plastic-free amenities and filtered water in glass bottles.

Travel like a local alongside commuters on a traditional abra boat (Image credit: Giuseppe Cacace / AFP via Getty Images)

Dubai's low season is June through August, and the heat and humidity cause prices to drop accordingly. Five-star hotels will still set you back, but even those rates come down. Prepare to rise early for any outdoor activities, then retreat to air-conditioned environs until the sun goes down.

Be sure to budget enough money for taxi or public transportation. Because of Dubai's layout and sizzling temperatures, it is "not a pedestrian city" and "hard to walk from one place to the next," Condé Nast Traveler said. There are tons of taxis and a Metro system that "runs like an artery" through Dubai, connecting Downtown, Business Bay and the Marina. Book the Careem app, and you can hail cabs virtually.