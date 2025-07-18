Pals and loved ones always on the move? These are the gifts to give the constant travelers in your life.
The best trip is the one that live on and on
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission.
Treat the jet-setter in your life to a gift that will remind them of their (frequent) adventures. These six items can be used every day, including during their travels, to conjure up memories or create new ones.
Girls Crew carry-on charm
Charm bracelets and necklaces tell a story, and this bauble is the first chapter. Girls Crew's dainty carry-on charm looks like a mini-suitcase, covered with emblems and cubic zirconia stones. It comes in 18k plated gold, 18k plated rose gold and rhodium plated over brass, and looks lovely by itself or paired with other charms acquired while traveling. ($38, £27.50, Girls Crew)
50 States Bucket List water bottle
The 50 States Bucket List water bottle ensures your favorite traveler never goes thirsty — or forgets which states they visited. State badges are laser-engraved onto the bottle, and once they visit a destination, a colorful vinyl sticker goes over it. The 32-ounce bottle is dishwasher safe and can keep liquids cold for up to 24 hours. ($58, £42, Uncommon Goods)
Hotel Lobby candles
Scents are powerful, able to transport you to another time and place. This is exactly what Hotel Lobby's "warm and cozy" candles do, Marie Claire said. They smell like the world's "poshest resorts" and destinations, with fragrances including Aspen (a vintage cedarwood concoction built in collaboration with the Hotel Jerome) and Capri (Italian citrus with hints of amaro liqueur and sea salt). When lit, the candles burn slowly, their scent permeating even a large space. ($58, £42, Hotel Lobby)
Travel Keepsake Library
Train tickets, itineraries, stickers and other travel ephemera fit perfectly in this vault. Tuck your keepsakes away in two caddies, featuring two drawers with adjustable dividers and acid-free files, and use the included illustrated labels to keep it all organized. Choose between a blue or gray library and whether to personalize it with a first or last name. ($74+, £54, Uncommon Goods)
Travelization scratch-off world map
Help them keep track of where they've been — and where they hope to visit next. This map is covered in gold foil, and an included scraper makes it easy to scratch off the countries and states they have visited. The map is printed on premium paper and can be framed for mounting. ($25, £18, Amazon)
Winsor & Newton Cotman watercolor paint set
Traveling often inspires creativity, and this portable watercolor kit encourages people to paint their surroundings. A dozen "beautiful" watercolors, a paintbrush, a sponge and a bottle come in this "handy" container that requires minimal space in a suitcase, said Taste of Home. Present this with a sketchpad, and hope they bring you an original painting as a souvenir. ($23, £16.75, Amazon)
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
