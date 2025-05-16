8 gifts for the host that does the most

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

It always feels good to bring a gift for the host as a show of thanks when going to someone's home for a party or to spend the weekend. These eight items are perfect for recipients to use while entertaining but can also be enjoyed when they have the house all to themselves.

Brass Monkey Incredibly Pointless Trivia game

Pick up some useless knowledge when playing this fun trivia game (Image credit: Brass Monkey)

Having a game at the ready keeps guests entertained at any stage of a party and especially comes in handy when the host is finishing dinner or otherwise occupied. Incredibly Pointless Trivia is amusing and keeps you on your toes, as the questions are "meant to slightly mislead you on the answer," MarthaStewart.com said. There are 200 absurd questions in a deck, so the game can be played at multiple get-togethers. ($14, £10.50, Amazon)

Cozyberry Querencia candle warmer lamp

No flames are required with a candle warmer (Image credit: Cozyberry)

Candle warmers "add a bit of luxury to your home," filling the air with fragrance and not a lot of smoke, said Good Housekeeping. Cozyberry's sleek, modern lamp fits with all kinds of decor, and gently warms the wax in a way that makes candles "last way longer." ($30, £22.50, Amazon)

Drink Gems

Drink Gems are a dazzling addition to any glass (Image credit: Drink Gems)

Drink Gems help guests sip in style and keep track of their glass. Each set comes with eight different handcrafted magnetic gems that easily attach to stemware, adding pizazz in seconds. The baubles are reusable, sustainably sourced and come in fun options like Love is Love (colorful hearts) and Pearls of Wisdom (gilded flowers made with shiny pearls and sparkling stones). (Starting at $24, £18, Drink Gems)

Gohar World Host gloves

Washing dishes is more enjoyable with these gloves (Image credit: Gohar World)

A bit of camp adds levity to those post-party chores. Gohar World's "whimsical" rubber gloves have white cuffs and a faux pearl embellishment on the ring finger, a fun touch that helps takes the "sting out of doing the dishes," Town & Country said. There are three colors to choose from: bright yellow, blue or pink. ($52, £39, Coming Soon)

Kai hand cream

The hand cream's light gardenia scent is lovely (Image credit: Kai)

Hosting a party often means having to get your hands dirty, and frequent washing can "sap hands of moisture," Veranda said. Kai's hydrating hand cream, made with shea butter, aloe vera, apple extract and sunflower and safflower oils, nourishes the skin and leaves behind a light gardenia scent. Since it is also vegan and cruelty-free, you can "feel great about gifting it." ($24, £18, Amazon) ($24, Kai)

Solo Stove Cinder tabletop bowl

This tiny fire pit can go anywhere (Image credit: Solo Stove)

Anyone who entertains outside will appreciate this "compact" fire bowl, which is "perfect for backyard and patio settings," said Food & Wine. It uses smokeless gel fuel, and one canister offers three hours of flame time. Present it along with a box of graham crackers, bag of marshmallows and chocolate bars for s'mores. ($40, £30.11, Solo Stove)

Uncommon Goods reversible serving stand and platter

This colorful dish is a 2-for-1 deal (Image credit: Uncommon Goods)

It's a cake stand — no wait, it's for chips and dip. Actually, this flexible piece can be used for both. One side of the cleverly designed, handblown glass dish is a platter, and when you flip it over, there is a bowl for sauces or dips and space to place chips, crackers or vegetables. When not in use, it is a pretty centerpiece. ($70, £52.65, Uncommon Goods)

Williams Sonoma Honeycomb bar essentials gift crate

This is a bee-utiful gift for any host (Image credit: Williams Sonoma)

Everything they need for a buzzy cocktail hour is inside this reusable wooden crate. The bee-themed kit includes two Honeycomb coupe glasses, two matching towels, a marble and gold bottle opener, bar spoon, cocktail picks and a bottle of Bee's Knees mixer. They can use this set at home or take the party on the road. ($120, £89.90, Williams Sonoma)