Keep the fun going — and going and going — with these 7 subscription gift boxes

Subscription gifts might be the perfect present. You can choose a box tailored to their hobbies, or select a curveball to see if it sparks interest. And because each month brings a different kit, they'll never know what to expect. This keeps the anticipation and element of surprise alive.

Puzzles to crack: Completing the Puzzle

Swap out finished puzzles for an endless supply of fun (Image credit: Completing the Puzzle)

This monthly subscription is the answer to a puzzle lover's prayers. One puzzle is sent at a time. Once finished, the recipient returns it to Completing the Puzzle and waits for the next one to arrive. This is an economical and sustainable way to get that puzzle fix without buying new puzzles or finding storage space. Fresh puzzles from premium brands are routinely added to the rotation, and Completing the Puzzle plants a tree for each new subscription. Choose between beginner, intermediate and expert levels. ($28+, Completing the Puzzle)

Mysteries to solve: Dear Holmes

Solve mysteries from the comfort of home with Dear Holmes (Image credit: Education Images / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

Crack the case without having to even leave the living room. Dear Holmes sends recipients clues to solve a mystery over the course of a few weeks, "leaving plenty of space for the reader to puzzle through what's happening," said Wirecutter. The stories are "engaging and well written," and the experience feels akin to reading a novel. After every clue has been delivered, a final letter arrives from Sherlock Holmes himself, detailing how he solved the case. ($79+, Dear Holmes)

Artisan goods to show off: Flamingo Estate

Flamingo Estate boxes focus on themed seasonal goodies (Image credit: Flamingo Estate)

Sent quarterly, each Flamingo Estate subscription box is "overflowing with seasonal surprises," said Forbes. Expect a mix of the brand's "latest launches and bestsellers," including candles, soaps, seasonings and snacks. Recent boxes include one filled with items grown at Hawaiian farms and another with high-quality, locally sourced Japanese condiments, cookies, tea and soap. ($240+, Flamingo Estate)

Baking endeavors to tackle: The Pastry Project

Pastry Project kits also support employment initiatives (Image credit: Pastry Project)

With the Pastry Project monthly baking kits, they can whip up a delicious dessert while also acquiring new kitchen skills. Each chef-curated box contains a recipe for a sweet treat like lemon meringue tart or matcha swirl shortbread and premeasured dry ingredients. These recipes are accessible, with first-time bakers able to easily follow along. Proceeds from each box help support the Pastry Project's training program for individuals with barriers to employment. ($35+, The Pastry Project)

Meat treats to savor: Platterful charcuterie kit

Platterful charcuterie kits let them skip the store (Image credit: Platterful)

Essentially a party in a box, this charcuterie kit comes with all the necessities to create a "stunning spread," said The Strategist. Artisanal meats, cheese and accoutrements (crackers, jams, olives, chocolate) arrive in each package, along with written and video instructions on how to artfully present it all. Selections change every month, and for every box purchased, 10 meals are donated to No Kid Hungry. ($199+, Platterful)

Ice cream for freezer stocking: Salt & Straw Pints Club

Five Salt & Straw pints are delivered every month (Image credit: Salt & Straw)

Keep their freezer stocked with pints of Salt & Straw so when an ice cream craving hits, they're prepared. Choose between Classic or Vegan Best Sellers or Pints of the Month, featuring seasonal offerings in "out-of-the-box" flavors like oishii strawberry pretzel salad and huckleberry cornbread pudding, said Bon Appétit. Salt & Straw is "beloved" for its creative approach to ice cream and use of fresh ingredients. ($202+, Salt & Straw)

Pampering items for self-care: Therabox

Therapists curate the items in each Therabox (Image credit: Therabox)

Self-care should be an important part of everyone's life, and Therabox "makes it easy to calm down and take a break," said Wired. Each themed package comes with eight full-sized, cruelty-free wellness items, along with a booklet that "offers ideas on how to use them intentionally." Products are selected by therapists and boxes often include pampering clean skincare, aromatherapy goodies and relaxing teas. ($38+, Therabox)