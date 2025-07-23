Keep the fun going — and going and going — with these 7 subscription gift boxes
Bring the party to their mailbox
Subscription gifts might be the perfect present. You can choose a box tailored to their hobbies, or select a curveball to see if it sparks interest. And because each month brings a different kit, they'll never know what to expect. This keeps the anticipation and element of surprise alive.
Puzzles to crack: Completing the Puzzle
This monthly subscription is the answer to a puzzle lover's prayers. One puzzle is sent at a time. Once finished, the recipient returns it to Completing the Puzzle and waits for the next one to arrive. This is an economical and sustainable way to get that puzzle fix without buying new puzzles or finding storage space. Fresh puzzles from premium brands are routinely added to the rotation, and Completing the Puzzle plants a tree for each new subscription. Choose between beginner, intermediate and expert levels. ($28+, Completing the Puzzle)
Mysteries to solve: Dear Holmes
Crack the case without having to even leave the living room. Dear Holmes sends recipients clues to solve a mystery over the course of a few weeks, "leaving plenty of space for the reader to puzzle through what's happening," said Wirecutter. The stories are "engaging and well written," and the experience feels akin to reading a novel. After every clue has been delivered, a final letter arrives from Sherlock Holmes himself, detailing how he solved the case. ($79+, Dear Holmes)
Artisan goods to show off: Flamingo Estate
Sent quarterly, each Flamingo Estate subscription box is "overflowing with seasonal surprises," said Forbes. Expect a mix of the brand's "latest launches and bestsellers," including candles, soaps, seasonings and snacks. Recent boxes include one filled with items grown at Hawaiian farms and another with high-quality, locally sourced Japanese condiments, cookies, tea and soap. ($240+, Flamingo Estate)
Baking endeavors to tackle: The Pastry Project
With the Pastry Project monthly baking kits, they can whip up a delicious dessert while also acquiring new kitchen skills. Each chef-curated box contains a recipe for a sweet treat like lemon meringue tart or matcha swirl shortbread and premeasured dry ingredients. These recipes are accessible, with first-time bakers able to easily follow along. Proceeds from each box help support the Pastry Project's training program for individuals with barriers to employment. ($35+, The Pastry Project)
Meat treats to savor: Platterful charcuterie kit
Essentially a party in a box, this charcuterie kit comes with all the necessities to create a "stunning spread," said The Strategist. Artisanal meats, cheese and accoutrements (crackers, jams, olives, chocolate) arrive in each package, along with written and video instructions on how to artfully present it all. Selections change every month, and for every box purchased, 10 meals are donated to No Kid Hungry. ($199+, Platterful)
Ice cream for freezer stocking: Salt & Straw Pints Club
Keep their freezer stocked with pints of Salt & Straw so when an ice cream craving hits, they're prepared. Choose between Classic or Vegan Best Sellers or Pints of the Month, featuring seasonal offerings in "out-of-the-box" flavors like oishii strawberry pretzel salad and huckleberry cornbread pudding, said Bon Appétit. Salt & Straw is "beloved" for its creative approach to ice cream and use of fresh ingredients. ($202+, Salt & Straw)
Pampering items for self-care: Therabox
Self-care should be an important part of everyone's life, and Therabox "makes it easy to calm down and take a break," said Wired. Each themed package comes with eight full-sized, cruelty-free wellness items, along with a booklet that "offers ideas on how to use them intentionally." Products are selected by therapists and boxes often include pampering clean skincare, aromatherapy goodies and relaxing teas. ($38+, Therabox)
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
