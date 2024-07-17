Travel is all fun and games with these 7 products that keep kids engaged

Because no one wants to hear an incessant, 'Are we there yet?'

Photo collage of a small boy drawing on a train, a mother and a daughter walking hand in hand through an airport, and a My First Bananagrams product shot.
An occupied child is a child easy to travel with
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published
inthe week recommends

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

The key to a great road trip or airplane adventure is being prepared — and when traveling with kids, that goes double. In addition to reliable standbys like their favorite stuffed animal and book, consider packing new items they can look forward to opening en route, like mess-free art kits and light-up headphones. These seven easy-to-pack products are sure to enthrall. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Shopping
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia is night editor for TheWeek.com. Her writing and reporting has appeared in Entertainment Weekly and EW.com, The New York Times, The Book of Jezebel, and other publications. A Southern California native, Catherine is a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸