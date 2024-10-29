A solo weekend in Rome and the Vatican City

Riding the tram into Rome, I felt a sense of joy. Seated among stylish Italians, I was on my way to see the city for the first time. The idea for the trip came to me after reading an article on solo travel. I have always wanted to go to Rome, so I'd decided it was time to seize the day.

On arrival at citizenM, a boutique hotel on the edge of the city's historic Jewish district, I was met by Italian artist UNO's stunning hand-painted mural. After a no-fuss check-in, I got to my room, which was refreshingly air-conditioned and had views over the rooftops.

I then set off on my mission: to explore as much of Rome and the Vatican City as I could in 48 hours.

What to see and do

Crossing the Tiber takes you to Trastevere, which is beautiful both day and night (Image credit: Kaye O'Doherty)

The centre of Rome is easy to navigate on foot, and being here alone means you can enjoy the sights at your own pace. I would recommend organising tickets for the Colosseum in advance, and opting for an audio guide means you can fully tune into the 2,000-year-old surroundings and be transported back to the time of the gladiators.

Another place where I felt truly immersed in Rome's history was Circus Maximus. Imagining chariots racing around the stadium became a reality when I stumbled upon a Roman re-enactment to mark the city's birthday.

Next, it was time to visit the Vatican City. Although the queue for St Peter's Basilica was long, it was incredible to walk around, and waiting in line was the perfect opportunity to chat to other tourists, and find out what brought them here. When it started to rain, the man next to me gallantly offered me his raincoat.

The hotel

Rooms have all of the basic necessities plus some added luxuries like mood lights (Image credit: citizenM)

Inside your citizenM room are all of the basic necessities plus some added luxuries such as mood lights and electric blinds. One thing to be aware of is that to maximise the space the beds in most of this hotel's rooms are positioned against the wall which could become annoying if there's more than one of you staying. For a solo trip, though, it was ideal.

CitizenM Isola Tiberina is directly on the River Tiber, in a perfect location for exploring all of Rome's major sights as well as some of the quaint, lesser-known ones. Crossing the Tiber takes you to the picturesque cobbled streets of Trastevere, beautiful both day and night.

The rooftop bar at citizenM is the perfect spot to retreat to after a long day's walking. The terrace overlooks the local area which, considering it's so central, is very peaceful. Serve yourself a glass of wine Vagabond-style, sit back and watch the starlings darting about in the evening. At night, Rome glows.

Where to dine and drink

The rooftop bar at citizenM is the perfect spot to retreat to after a long day walking around the city (Image credit: citizenM)

One of my favourite things about Rome was the snack bars with enticing treats such as suppli (a kind of arancini only found in Rome). A traditional bakery called Il Forno in Campo de' Fiori was recommended to me for thin, crunchy, Roman-style pizza. I grabbed a slice and a limonata and enjoyed them perched on a fountain in the square.

As a treat and because I had walked so much and needed a rest, I took myself to a nail bar seconds away from citizenM called GxBar. I also loved exploring all of the trinkets and clothes at Be C which describes itself as a shop "for curious people".

Near the hotel, I found the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, Rome's oldest church, in Piazza Santa Maria in Trastevere. I stayed for a short, informal service which felt like such a special thing to do on my last day. For dinner, Ginger serves up modern, healthy dishes and felt welcoming for a solo diner.

As I spent only two nights in Rome, I didn't get to see everything, but I would love to come back. On my list for next time are the Sistine Chapel, more of Rome's Jewish quarter and trying a plateful of good carciofi alla romana (Roman-style artichokes). Until next time, Rome.

Kaye was a guest of citizenM Isola Tiberina. Rooms start at €218 per night.