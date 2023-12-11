Bizarre pizza toppings horrify Italians
And other stories from the stranger side of life
Italians are "aghast" at a range of pizza toppings from around the world which have been described as a "gallery of horrors". The "crimes against Italian culinary protocol" include pizzas "adorned with kangaroo and crocodile meat from Australia", with "zebra meat and banana from South Africa", and with "tandoori yoghurt chicken from India", said The Telegraph.
'Frenzy' for donuts in France
A "French frenzy" has seen Parisians queue overnight for a "first bite" of Krispy Kreme donuts, said The Times. The American chain opened its first outlet in France in a former bistro. The launch was marked by "frenzied scenes" which underlined the impact of American brands on "the land of croissants and pains au chocolat", said the paper. A boss said he thought he "was going to be attacked" when he turned latecomers away to close the store at 10pm.
Final dinosaur meal revealed
Scientists said the last meal of a 75-million-year-old tyrannosaur was two baby dinosaurs. The experts said the revelation is "solid evidence that tyrannosaurs drastically changed their diet as they grew up," said Dr Darla Zelenitsky, from the University of Calgary. "We now know that these teenage [tyrannosaurs] hunted small, young dinosaurs," said Dr Zelenitsky, in the journal Science Advances.
