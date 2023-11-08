Snake pizza launched in Hong Kong

Pizza Hut is selling snake pizza in Hong Kong, reported CNN. The new pizza combines shredded snake meat, black mushrooms and Chinese dried ham, key ingredients of the centuries-old dish of snake stew. “Paired with cheese and diced chicken, the snake meat becomes richer in taste,” said Pizza Hut Hong Kong. A "rich culinary culture based on snakes" is common across several parts of Southeast Asia, said CNN, including Vietnam and Thailand, where snakes are usually farmed for consumption.

Carrots give woman 'dodgy tan'

A woman "scoffed so many carrots" she developed an "Oompa Loompa orange glow", said the Daily Star. Dena Rendall was taken aback when friends began noticing a flush to her skin. Initially they thought it was a "dodgy fake tan" but she actually had carotenemia, a yellow-orange skin pigmentation caused by high carotene levels in the blood. Eating as many as 10 carrots, three peppers and a sweet potato every day to improve her health did the trick. "It's definitely healthier than sunbeds," said the 21-year-old.

Painting in kitchen goes for millions

A painting found in the kitchen of a homeowner who had planned to chuck it away will be kept in the Louvre after being declared a national treasure. The 13th-century piece, Christ Mocked, by Cimabue, was sold at auction for €24m in 2019, a matter of months after it had been discovered hanging over a stove during a house clearance in provincial France. Its sale made the French woman a millionaire, but she died just two days later, noted Artnet.