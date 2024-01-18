NHS tells Scots to walk like penguins

NHS Scotland has advised people to “walk like a penguin” to avoid falling in icy weather conditions, noted STV News. As an amber alert in place for snow was put in place in north-west Scotland and the Northern Isles, NHS Scotland said "penguins know best" and advised people to try a waddling, penguin-like gait while walking in the ice and snow because "NHS staff say adopting their stance is an effective way to move without falling".

New blow for UK's 'worst city'

A city that has frequently been named the "worst place to live in the UK" has received a new blow after it was also dubbed the nation's most unhealthy. According to a study, Peterborough is the most unhealthy in the country due to high rates of self-reported kidney and liver disease, diabetes and poor mental health. The city currently sits at the "bottom of the pile" of nice places to live, noted the Daily Star.

Snake on a plane

A live snake has been discovered on an AirAsia flight from Bangkok to Phuket. The Blanford's bridle serpent was spied above the overhead compartments on the AirAsia Airbus A320 as the plane was preparing to land at Phuket airport. The snake was stowed safely until landing, according to local media. The snake "clearly went through airport security in someone's luggage with no issues", an expert told The Telegraph.