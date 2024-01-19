Zoos offer cockroach naming and hippo poo candles
And other stories from the stranger side of life
A zoo in the US is offering the romantics of the world the chance to have a Madagascar hissing cockroach named after their Valentine. "You don't always have the right words, but you can still give them goosebumps, said the Bronx Zoo. "Name a Roach for your Valentine, because roaches are forever." Meanwhile, noted UPI, The San Antonio Zoo is offering a candle "bearing the scent of hippo poop" as a "potential Valentine's Gift for that special someone".
Porn boss offers 'self pleasure' breaks
An adult film company boss has made masturbation breaks a "permanent policy" for her 40 plus staff. The boss of Erika Lust Films said she is giving workers "an extra 30-minutes off every day to use for their self-pleasure routine", with a private room in the office known as "the masturbation station" to provide them with a "safe, comfortable space" for their personal break. "Not sure why people would need 30 minutes, but there you go," said Lad Bible.
Ye goes for Jaws look
Kanye West has fitted $850,000 titanium teeth implants in a new look he compared to Jaws, the James Bond villain. The hip hop star, also known as Ye, posted a photo to his Instagram account with his mouth wide open to show off his new metallic dentures. The Washington Post said the "technical term" for the fittings are "fixed prosthodontics". It added that this is "another massive stunt from the controversial producer and recording artist who is nearing the release of another album".
