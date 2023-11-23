Judi Dench accidentally video called co-star from bath

Dame Judi Dench has admitted that she accidentally video called her James Bond co-star Ben Whishaw from the bathtub. The actress said she meant to send a message to her friend Chris Logan for his birthday. "I pressed something and said 'Chris, happy happy' and I just saw these two people," she said. "Well, it was FaceTiming them." She insisted that her phone is "anathema" and she "doesn't know what buttons are for", noted The Telegraph.

American billionaire claims he faces prejudice for being white and rich

Jim Irsay, owner of the American football team the Indianapolis Colts, has claimed his 2014 arrest for driving under the influence was a result of prejudice against him for being white and rich. "I am prejudiced against because I’m a rich, white billionaire," Irsay told Andrea Kremer on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. “If I’m just the average guy down the block, they’re not pulling me in, of course not.” Asked by Kremer how he thinks it sounds for a white billionaire to claim that he’s a victim of prejudice, Irsay replied: "I don’t care what it sounds like. It’s the truth."

Man wins word count record

A man from Jordan has earned a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to mentally count letters in 10 sentences. Mohammad Sayaheen, 51, counted the number of letters in 10 sentences in 35.5 seconds, reported UPI. "I don't need any warm-up; I can instantly do these calculations first thing in the morning," he told Guinness World Record officials.