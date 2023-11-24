Fly found in man's colon

Doctors found a live fly inside a man’s intestines during a colonoscopy, reported Metro. The patient had gone for a routine colon cancer screening in Missouri, US, this year, when medics came across the fly. The doctors, from the University of Missouri School of Medicine, said the case represents a "very rare colonoscopic finding" and it is a "mystery" how the intact fly "found its way to the transverse colon".

'Wonky' Christmas tree divides town

A "wonky" Christmas tree in a town has divided residents said the BBC. The tree, which is about 30ft (9m) high, has a "pronounced lean" at the top and sits on Market Place, in the Cambridgeshire town of March. "The Italians have got the leaning tower of Pisa - March has now got the leaning tree of Christmas," said a local resident. Another local called it "embarrassing" but others said critics were determined to "kill the spirit of Christmas", noted Sky News.

Queen makes reading 'sexy'

Queen Camilla makes reading “sexy”, said a former Booker winner. Ben Okri, a poet and novelist whose book "The Famished Road" won the Booker Prize in 1991, said: "She sets a very good public example, she makes reading sexy, and makes it appealing to the public, and makes it something that you ought to do." The Queen hosted authors shortlisted for the Booker Prize – and was given the trophy for "safe keeping", said The Telegraph.



