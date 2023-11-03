Kevin Bacon the runaway pig finally caught after 18 days

A loose pig in Pennsylvania called Kevin Bacon has finally been caught after 18 days on the run. "It was a game of hide and seek as his family followed his whereabouts with a drone and tried to lure him back from the woods with treats," said NPR. The pig's namesake actor even helped posting on Threads over the weekend to "bring Kevin Bacon home!" The elusive pig was eventually caught by using a cinnamon bun filled with Benadryl and thankfully though "Kevin Bacon won't become breakfast for anybody", added NPR. "The plan is to keep him as company for young piglets."

'Gruesome' doll's head blocks toilet

A water supplier has warned customers not to flush rubbish down the toilet after a doll's head caused an unsettling blockage. Workers investigating the blocked facilities had a "fright" when they found the head of a child's doll, complete with "gruesome hair made up of flushed wet wipes", said Sky News. A Wessex Water spokesman got straight to the point, saying that "flushing anything other than the three Ps - paper, poo and pee - down the loo can block pipes and lead to sewage flooding your home, or someone else's".

'Booty Patrol' driver punished

A US driver was issued a citation when sheriff's deputies determined his truck, labelled "Booty Patrol", too closely resembled a Border Patrol vehicle, said UPI. The authorities in Florida said the white Chevy Silverado, which bears a green stripe on the side and the words "Booty Patrol" on the back, had been spotted in several counties. The truck is a "show vehicle" and the lights were only ever used in the filming of a music video, and not on any public roads, according to remarks on social media.