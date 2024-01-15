Peruvian 'aliens' aren't really aliens

Two "alien mummies" that showed up in a Peruvian airport last October are not genuine extraterrestrials, it turns out. The curious characters were "shipped off for forensic analysis", said Metro, but Flavio Estrada, an archaeologist with Peru's Institute for Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, concluded that "they're not extraterrestrials" but rather "dolls made from animal bones from this planet joined together with modern synthetic glue".

Kentucky tourism board reaches out to ET

Come to Kentucky, the local tourist board has told aliens. VisitLEX used a modified infrared laser to send a "coded message" to the Trappist-1 system, which is 40 light years from Earth, noted The Times. The signal, which should reach its destination in 2063, includes "bucolic" pictures of Lexington, known as the horse capital of the world. It told any ETs thinking of paying a visit that the city has wide open spaces that are "perfect for landing a spacecraft".

Snake found in kid's underwear drawer

A mother discovered a venomous snake in her three-year-old's underwear drawer, noted UPI. Aussie snake catcher Mark Pelley, also known as The Snake Hunter, was called to a home where a woman found a five-foot eastern brown snake. He believed the serpent had hidden inside some clothes the mother had brought in from the clothesline the previous day, and ended up being placed in the drawer with the clothing.