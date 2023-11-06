Locals speculate about aliens in Wales

Bright flashes of light that "lit up the whole room" left at least one person in Wales thinking "aliens" might have landed, reported Sky News. Michelle Coe, who lives on the outskirts of Wrexham town centre, said she wondered if extra-terrestrials had arrived in Wales because it was Halloween season, but "on reflection we don't know what it was". An energy company said "the circuit between the legacy local grid and Johnstown tripped" which "may account for the flashes described".

Nike baby trainers criticised

Nike has come under fire for "questionable" and "unnecessary" £45 baby trainers that have been dismissed as "a very expensive pair of socks", said The Telegraph. Rob Payne, a leading musculoskeletal podiatrist who has worked with Premier League football clubs and Olympic athletes, said "introducing firm-soled trainers at this early stage may hinder proprioception" but the sportswear giant insisted the shoes give babies “the crucial tools they need for natural development".

Itchy lottery win

An "itchy left hand" led to a US man winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket, reported UPI. The North Carolina man said his hand was itching, so he decided to visit a local store buy a lottery ticket. "My left hand started itching so bad the closer I got to that store so I just said, 'Let me try something here,'" he remembered. When he realised he had won, he "went into a trance or something", he said.