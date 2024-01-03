Twins born in separate years

A US couple has welcomed twins who were born not only on different days, but in different years. Ezra Humphrey was born at 11:48pm on 31 December at a hospital in Voorhees, but his fraternal twin Ezekiel emerged at 12:28am on 1 January. Their father, Billy Humphrey, wrote on Instagram that his newborn sons are "so special, they couldn't even share being born in the same year."

Pub bans flute glass for kid

A pub refused to serve a five-year-old girl apple juice in a champagne flute because it “encourages alcohol”, reported The Telegraph. When a couple and their daughter were dining in the restaurant at the Old Bull & Bush in north London on New Year's Eve, they wanted to clink their glasses and asked a waiter for apple juice to be served in one too so their daughter could join in. But they were told "it could encourage her to drink alcohol and it's not a great look".

Confusion over medieval cemetery

A "rare, early medieval cemetery" has been discovered in Wales and has left archaeologists "scratching their heads", said the BBC. The site, which is thought to date to the 6th or 7th Century, includes "well preserved skeletons" that have been "found lying in unusual positions", said the broadcaster. Unexpected artefacts are also emerging from the site. "What exactly is going on?" wondered Tudur Davies, from the University of Cardiff.