'Dead' woman nearly suffocated in morgue bag
And other stories from the stranger side of life
A crematorium worker in Brazil got a "shocking surprise" after finding a 90-year-old woman still alive inside a body bag after she was pronounced dead, said Fox News. Just hours after hospital staff pronounced Norma Silveira da Silva dead, she was placed into a body bag and sent to the morgue for preservation. She was later found to be alive, despite spending almost two hours inside a sealed morgue bag and "almost suffocating to death".
Aussie duo break pub crawl record
Two Australian men broke a Guinness World Record by going on a pub crawl that took them to an impressive 99 different bars over the course of 24 hours. Harry Kooros and Jake Loiterton, both 26, sank drinks at 99 Sydney bars to claim the title from South African man Heinrich de Villiers, who visited 78 pubs in 24 hours last year. Although they did not have an alcoholic drink at every bar, Kooros vomited two hours into the crawl, noted UPI.
Walsall's Christmas woe
Walsall's Christmas display could be the "worst in Britain", said The Telegraph. The "pitiful festive décor" in the West Midlands town is a tree that is "almost indecently naked", its "saving grace a string of fairy lights", added the paper. "There is not a bauble nor a scrap of tinsel in sight." As if "in embarrassment at its denuded appearance", the tree "seems to list a little to one side", it added. The local council said the decoration was "consistent with the offer in previous years".
