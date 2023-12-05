World's 'smelliest cheese' hits shelves

The world's "smelliest cheese", is set to "add a pungent pong to cheeseboards this festive season", said The Times. Made in the north of Scotland, the smelly brie-style cheese, called Minger, will go on sale in 54 of Asda's Scottish stores. A spokesman for the manufacturer said the cheese "has this exotic aroma on the nose of old feet", adding that he has "always been a big fan of … unctuous, gooey, meaty, smelly cheese".

Welsh street sign slip-up

Motorists have been warned against "belching" after a council in Wales spelt Welsh street signs wrong. In English, the bilingual sign on the high street of Caerleon, in Newport, warns motorists of a "cycle route crossing", but those reading it in Welsh are instead alerted to the existence of a "belching path crossing". The "blunder" has been caused by just one incorrect letter, which alters the meaning from "cycling" (beicio) to"belching" (belcio), noted The Telegraph.

British Museum butt of the joke



A "terrible year" for the British Museum has ended with it becoming the punchline in a Christmas cracker joke, noted The Guardian. The institution's "annus horribilis" has been "topped off" with a joke written by Chris Douch from Oxfordshire, for a contest run by TV channel Gold. It goes: "Did you hear about the Christmas cake on display in the British Museum? It was Stollen."