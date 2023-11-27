White Easter more likely than a white Christmas

A white Easter is more likely than a white Christmas, according to weather experts. Forecasting the weather in December is "actually really tricky", BBC weather forecaster Simon King told The Telegraph . "As for a white Christmas, sorry, it's still too early to predict that." He added that "it's more likely to snow at Easter than it is at Christmas". Statistically, snow is more likely to fall in January, February and March than in December.

'Super pigs' could 'invade' US

US experts believe that a soaring number of "super pigs" could invade northern states. The "super pig" has been described as an "ecological train wreck", and Canadian professor Ryan Brook said they are the "most invasive animal on the planet". Methods to stop them could include ground traps, said Sky News, like the so-called "BoarBuster" or net guns fired from helicopters.

Woman threatens to urinate in plane aisle

A woman caused fellow plane passengers to scream when she pulled down her clothes and threatened to urinate in the aisle. Videos circulating online shows the woman apologising to fellow passengers after staff reportedly didn't allow her to use the facilities. She said "sorry everybody" before she pulled down her leggings and began to squat, leading to uproar among passengers around her. "Thankfully", said Metro, "it appears she didn’t urinate on the plane floor, and she swiftly pulled her leggings back on".