Mouse keeps tidying up man's shed

A mouse has been filmed tidying up a man's shed every night, reported the BBC. After repeatedly discovering that things had been "mysteriously tidied" overnight, retired postman Rodney Holbrook set up a night vision camera. The resultant footage showed a mouse picking up clothes pegs, corks, nuts and bolts and sorting them into order. "I don't bother to tidy up now," he said.

Historic spider found down under

The largest male example of the world's most venomous spider has been discovered in Australia. The lethal Sydney funnel-web spider was found on the Central Coast, north of Sydney, and now lives at the Australian Reptile Park. "It is unreal to see him, reptile park spider keeper Emma Teni told the Sydney Morning Herald, "words cannot explain how unreal it is". The spider will be used in an antivenom programme.

Old stripper performed at funeral

Britain's oldest male stripper said that the oddest gig he has ever been hired for was a 250-person funeral. Mike Stratton, 55, started stripping in 1986. He runs his own stripper agency and has no plans to slow down as he's still "receiving bookings and wowing crowds", said Metro. "If you met and talked to me, you wouldn’t think I was a 55-year-old man," he insisted. "In my head, I'm still 25 and I'll do my best to act it."