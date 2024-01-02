Mystic's 'terrifying' 2024 predictions

Baba Vanga, known as the "Nostradamus of the Balkans", made "terrifying predictions" for 2024, said Unilad. Having foretold the September 11 terrorist attacks, the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Chernobyl disaster, for 2024 the late mystic predicted biological weapons and increased terrorist attacks, more terrifying weather events, and an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin.

Rats cause car breakdowns

Breakdowns caused by animals making their way inside vehicles have reached record levels. Rats are responsible for "most of the mischief", said Sky News, as the RAC was called out to 303 incidents of animal damage in the first 11 months of 2023, more than the same period during any other year on record. Rats are "often found gnawing away at fuel hoses, infesting engine bays and breaking headlights", said the outlet.

Lost wallet found 65 years late

A wallet lost at an Atlanta cinema has been found 65 years later, reported UPI. A contractor working on renovations found the old wallet behind a wall at the Plaza Theater and handed it to the venue's owner, who checked online and discovered the wallet's owner, Floy Culbreth, died at age 87 in 2005. But he was able to contact her daughter, Thea Culbreth Chamberlain, 71.