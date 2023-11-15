Middle-class chickens pampered at 'hotels'

"Middle-class families" are paying to have their chickens "pampered" in "hen hotels", said The Telegraph. The venues, sometimes known as "hennels", charge owners to look after their birds. At one, chickens are given soft bedding, a full menu, and unlimited access to a Wendy house and swings. "Soothing tunes" play on a loop, including music from Classic FM and the soundtrack from the Disney film "Up", noted the paper.

Psychic chats with your pets

A psychic claims she can communicate with pets, alive or dead, said The Times. Nikki Vasconez, a former property lawyer, "does not come to your house", explains the paper. Instead, she looks at a photograph of your cat or dog and sends you an audio recording of the 90-minute session, in which you can hear her asking a question and then a "pregnant pause", followed by Vasconez's voice again, describing the pet's "response". The fee is $550 (£440).

Magicians less prone to mental disorders

Magicians are less vulnerable to mental disorders than other artists, according to new research. A global study, led by Aberystwyth University's psychology department, measured "psychopathological traits" of almost 200 magicians and compared the results with data from other artistic groups and the general population, said The Guardian. It concluded that magicians scored significantly lower than other types of creatives and "normal" folk.