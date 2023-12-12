Office Christmas parties give us sleepless nights

Christmas work parties give millions of people sleepless nights, said the Daily Star. One in four of us "lies awake worrying over what we did or fear we're about to do" at the annual office bash, said the tabloid. A study by Premier Inn found that nearly three quarters of workers believe office parties are a "hotspot" for embarrassing gaffes, such as snogging a colleague, insulting the boss, or simply throwing up.

'Clanking cowbells' clash in Swiss village

Villagers in Switzerland have launched a campaign to maintain the tradition of "clanking cowbells" after two couples complained about the noise at night, said The Times. The newcomers had asked authorities earlier this year to make a farmer remove the bells from his herd of 15 cows while they grazed overnight on a field next to a residential area, but a third of voters in the village of Aarwangen "rose up" to demand a local vote to protect the traditional use of bells.

Ring mystery solved at Ritz

A guest at the Ritz in Paris who thought hotel staff had stolen a £637,000 diamond ring will be reunited with her jewellery after it was found in a vacuum cleaner, said Sky News. A Malaysian guest had filed a police complaint on Friday, but the ring was found on Sunday. "Thanks to meticulous searches by security agents at the Ritz Paris, the ring was found this morning in a vacuum cleaner bag," said the hotel in a statement, adding that "our client is happy at the news".