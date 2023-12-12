Office Christmas parties give us sleepless nights
And other stories from the stranger side of life
Christmas work parties give millions of people sleepless nights, said the Daily Star. One in four of us "lies awake worrying over what we did or fear we're about to do" at the annual office bash, said the tabloid. A study by Premier Inn found that nearly three quarters of workers believe office parties are a "hotspot" for embarrassing gaffes, such as snogging a colleague, insulting the boss, or simply throwing up.
'Clanking cowbells' clash in Swiss village
Villagers in Switzerland have launched a campaign to maintain the tradition of "clanking cowbells" after two couples complained about the noise at night, said The Times. The newcomers had asked authorities earlier this year to make a farmer remove the bells from his herd of 15 cows while they grazed overnight on a field next to a residential area, but a third of voters in the village of Aarwangen "rose up" to demand a local vote to protect the traditional use of bells.
Ring mystery solved at Ritz
A guest at the Ritz in Paris who thought hotel staff had stolen a £637,000 diamond ring will be reunited with her jewellery after it was found in a vacuum cleaner, said Sky News. A Malaysian guest had filed a police complaint on Friday, but the ring was found on Sunday. "Thanks to meticulous searches by security agents at the Ritz Paris, the ring was found this morning in a vacuum cleaner bag," said the hotel in a statement, adding that "our client is happy at the news".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.