Teenager becomes first Tetris victor

A 13-year-old Tetris "fanatic" has become the first person to beat the game, said The Times. For "almost 40 years" gamers have been "trying to arrange falling bricks into the perfect position", said the paper, but it took Willis Gibson, known as Blue Scuti, to beat the game. "Oh my God, yes," he said when he realised he'd won. "I'm gonna pass out. I can't feel my fingers. I can't feel my hands."

Has Nostradamus' prediction come true?

One of Nostradamus's 2024 predictions has already come true, claim his followers. Some of his predictions for 2024 include King Charles III abdicating the throne, a naval battle and a new pope. He also wrote that "the dry earth will grow more parched, and there will be great floods when it is seen". "Followers of the psychic reckon the Frenchman was referring to the earthquake that shook Japan on 1 January", said Lad Bible.

'Off-grid' island job ad

The owners of an "off-grid" Welsh island are on the hunt for two wardens to live and work there. The pair who land the gig on Bardsey Island (Ynys Enlli) off the coast of the Llyn Peninsula in North Wales will enjoy perks including one boat trip to the mainland per month. They will be paid £11.44 per hour. The island, which measures 0.69 square miles, has a population of 11 and is said to be the burial site of mythical wizard Merlin, noted Sky News.