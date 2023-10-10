50 Cent sponsors Welsh under-14s football team

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The US rapper 50 Cent is sponsoring a Welsh under-14s girls football team, reported The Telegraph. The musician, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has become the backer of the under-14 girls team at AFC Rumney in Cardiff. The father of one of the team worked with the rapper on a tour, "and as the old adage goes - if you don't ask you don't get", said Wales Online.

King gets painted pants

The King said he is "deeply touched" after children sent him underpants, reported The Telegraph. For "almost three decades", schoolchildren "bombarded Elizabeth II with underpants designed by their own fair hands", said the paper, and now some have been sent to Charles. Pupils at Holy Trinity C of E Primary Academy School in Oswestry, Shropshire, received a signed note from Charles and Camilla, thanking the school for the "thoughtful gesture".

Marathon cat rescue

A Boston woman running in the Chicago Marathon stopped to rescue a kitten at mile 21 and found the young cat a new home along the route. Sarah Bohan was nearing a personal marathon record when she spotted the "cowering kitten" about five miles from the finish line, said UPI. "Fur was matted and something clicked, and I was like, 'This is more important'," she said. Bohan carried the kitten for about a mile until she spotted some spectators who were happy to give the kitten a new home.