Café forced to shut after complaints about noise from 'clinking teacups'

A café owner said she was forced to close her business after neighbours complained about noise from "clinking teacups", reported The Telegraph. Emma Ayles said she was "heartbroken" after planning officials told her to leave the Caddy Shack Cafe in Weymouth, Dorset, just weeks before Christmas. Three locals had opposed the business on "noise and odour" grounds with complaints made about the "smell of bacon" and "of hearing teaspoons and teacups".

After School Satan Club goes ahead

An After School Satan Club in Tennessee will go ahead despite opposition from faith and education leaders. Around 40 members of the faith community joined leaders at Memphis-Shelby County Schools to criticise the planned club, which is run by The Satanic Temple. The After School Satan Club is a "federally recognised" non-profit organisation and national after-school program with "local chapters across the US", said Sky News. But local pastor Althea Greene refused to accept its legitimacy. "Satan has no room in this district," she said.

Weirdest records revealed

The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year include the most skips by a cat in a minute, the most people eating a single piece of spaghetti simultaneously, and loudest burp (female), said UPI. Given that Guinness World Records keeps a database of more than 40,000 records, it "shouldn't come as any surprise that the titles can veer quite a bit further into the realm of the odd than the world's largest grilled cheese sandwich", said the outlet. As if to prove the point, another of the 10 was fastest time to assemble Mr. Potato Head (blindfolded).