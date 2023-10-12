Confused man's front lawn is stolen

And other stories from the stranger side of life

By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
A man was shocked to come home from an overnight trip and find his artificial front lawn had been stolen, reported Metro. When Danny returned with his 12-year-old daughter, he didn’t notice anything was wrong until she asked: "Where has the grass gone?" He estimates that the artificial grass cost between £80-100. "But it's not like a gold diamond ring or anything like that, so who would want to take that?" he wondered.

Tomcat statue in Germany

A tomcat who became a star in his Bavarian hometown by sleeping in cafés or meandering through alleyways, has been honoured with a sculpture following his sudden death. The mayor of Memmingen unveiled the life-sized bronze statue of Chicco after local residents raised €4,000 to pay for the monument. Although the Germans "may not be known for their soft, sentimental side", Chicco was much loved, with his own Facebook page, noted The Times.

Bungee jumper break record

A bungee jumper has smashed a world record by jumping 941 times off the Auckland Harbour Bridge over a 24-hour period. Mike Heard, a New Zealander, beat the previous record of 765 jumps set by Frenchman Francois-Marie Dibon in Scotland in 2022, noted The Telegraph. “From time to time, you get sort of like a sea sickness or motion sickness feeling, but I just sort of pushed through that and got on with it,” he said.

