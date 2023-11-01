Cats have 249 more facial expressions than dogs

Cats have 276 facial expressions, according to a study. The repertoire, including blinks and half blinks, nose licks, nose wrinkles, whisker retractions, lip licks and various ear positions, is "far larger" than many experts had anticipated and "may have evolved as a result of them living alongside humans", said The Times. Meanwhile, dogs are said to be capable of just 27 facial movements.

Woman hit by dog falling from sky

A pregnant woman who was injured by a dog that fell from the sky is recovering well, said Metro. Ludovica Caprino, 27, remains in hospital after the curious incident in Rome. Doctors said that Caprino is recovering, and is able to sit up and eat, and that "she and the baby were very lucky". Her mother said: 'It's absurd that a person can be walking through the centre of Rome and something like this happens."

Phone addicts have less sperm

Researchers have found that the sperm count of men who use their mobile phones regularly is a fifth lower than in infrequent users, said The Telegraph. Scientists in Switzerland recruited 2,886 soldiers between 2005 and 2018 and asked them to monitor their mobile phone use, then checked the volume of their sperm. They found that men who used their phones more than 20 times a day had a 21% lower sperm count. A spokesperson said the cause "remains to be discovered".