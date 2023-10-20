Kent locals thought it was 'the end of the world'

People worried it was "the end of the world" after the sky lit up a mysterious glowing pink colour in Kent, said The Mirror. The scenes appeared to be "straight out of a sci-fi film", said the paper. "Thought it was the end of the world, was looking for the four horsemen," said one local as they shared an image of the pink hue. The real reason was less consequential: artificial light from an agricultural company growing 400 million tomatoes.

US pumpkin mystery

Pumpkins have been impaled on the spires of a New Hampshire university in a "mysterious annual tradition", said UPI. Pumpkins have been placed on the twin spires of Rounds Tower, a large clock tower, every year since the 1970s, except for one year when work was being done on the structure's roof. "Just how they get up there is a well-guarded secret", said the university's website, and "conjuring the best, if far-fetched, tale on how it happens is a favorite campus past time".

Stranded puppy saved

A puppy stranded on a narrow window ledge has been rescued by firefighters armed with dog treats. Concerned neighbours alerted the emergency services after they noticed the husky on the first floor of a building in Tottenham. It is thought the husky had pushed through a window before climbing on to the ledge. The dog "began to calm down" once it was on the ground, firefighters told the BBC.