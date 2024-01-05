'Dirty work' to retrieve cash eaten by a dog

A US couple whose dog ate an envelope filled with $4,000 cash said they were able to salvage $3,550 but only after some unpleasant work. Clayton Law said he left an envelope filled with $4,000 in $100 and $50 bills on the kitchen counter for workers who were installing a fence. After Cecil, a seven-year-old goldendoodle, ate the cash, the couple were able to retrieve some bills when he vomited, but saving more money involved "a lot of waiting and a whole lot of very dirty work", said UPI.

Sunderland AFC has apologised to its fans after a stadium bar was decorated in the colours of its local rivals, just days before the teams meet in the FA Cup. The club has admitted it made a "serious error in judgement" after banners saying "Keep the Black and White Flying High" and "We are United" were hung at the Stadium of Light, ahead of Saturday's tie against Newcastle United. The Championship club said sorry to fans for "the understandable concern they have fairly voiced", noted Sky News.

Art critic 'demanded bribes'

An eminent art critic demanded gifts from artists whose work he was writing about, claimed an author. Julian Barnes has "stirred up an artistic hornets' nest" with his claims that David Sylvester, who died in 2001, expected two pieces from each artist, said the Daily Mail. But this has "infuriated" Sylvester's daughters, Xanthe and Naomi, who described Lucian Freud, who started the rumour, as a malicious gossip who was probably "p***** off" by their father's honesty.