Experts discover why dogs wag their tails
And other stories from the stranger side of life
Scientists believe they have discovered why dogs wag their tails. The "mystery" of why dogs wag their tail so much has "long fascinated humans," said The Telegraph. Now, a team of animal experts, including from the Max Planck Institute for psycholinguistics and the University of Rome, has concluded that humans have "deliberately bred dogs that wag their tails because we find the rhythm of it soothing and enjoyable".
Man breaks coffee record
Many people have necked a morning coffee quickly but a German man took it to a new level when he downed a steaming cup of coffee in 3.12 seconds. Guinness World Records has announced that Felix von Meibom earned the title for fastest time to drink a cup of coffee. His time of 3.12 seconds "shaved" .05 seconds off the previous record, which was set by fellow German and "serial record-breaker" Andre Ortolf in 2021, said UPI.
Bride arrested in wedding dress
A Mexican bride appeared for a police mugshot in her wedding dress after being arrested for alleged extortion of chicken farmers. The bride was detained during her nuptials and accused of taking part in an extortion racket targeting poultry producers in the state of México, which borders Mexico City. The woman "didn't even make it into the church as officers ambushed the ceremony", said Sky News.
