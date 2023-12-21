Penile fracture risk higher over Christmas

Doctors have warned of an increased risk of penile fractures over Christmas, Sky News reported. Urologists at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Germany, said the awkward sexual injuries, which are heralded by an audible crack, increased during the festive period: "If every day was like Christmas, 43% more penile fractures would have occurred in Germany from 2005 onwards," they observed.

Missing dog found after six years

A dog which escaped from her new family within 24 hours of being adopted was found after living on her own in the woods for more than six years, UPI reported. After dog rescuers were alerted to a stray in Crawley Down, West Sussex, they identified her. The family who originally adopted Rose are unable to take her back so she will now be cared for by Last Chance Animal Rescue and will be available for adoption soon.

Old video games could sell for a 'cool million'

A collection of old video games from the stock room of a shop that closed in the 1990s may sell for $1 million after they were discovered in a storage unit in Nebraska. Among the treasures of the collection are "Sonic the Hedgehog 3", "Street Fighter II: Champion Edition", and a role-playing game called "Chrono Trigger", from 1995, The Times reported. An auctioneer has offered $500,000 for all the games, but the owner said: "If you want to buy it and have a cool million dollars, by all means."