Investigation into 'oldest ever dog' award

The "oldest ever dog" has lost his title as an investigation is launched by Guinness World Records. Bobi, who lived in Portugal, was said to have been 30 years and 268 days when he received the title last year. But armchair sleuths have wondered why photos purportedly of Bobi in his youth would show him with white paws when they were brown in his later years, noted Sky News.

Couple stunned by video discovery

An influencer and his wife were "stunned" after discovering a video of them in the same place taken 10 years before they met, said Unilad. YouTuber, Roman Atwood, said "basically there's a video of Brittney and I in the same place, at the same time, on camera in 1996 at a festival", even though neither knew who the other one was at the time. "That is LITERALLY mind blowing!!" remarked one commenter. "Y'all were really meant for each other," commented another fan.

Old goats 'put out to grass'

A seaside town's popular herd of goats is being "retired" and "put out to grass", said The Telegraph. For the past eight years, the herd of a dozen Bagot "mobile lawnmower" goats have wandered the cliffs at Cromer, looking out over the North Sea. But North Norfolk district council said the cost of veterinary checks means it has taken "a tough but sensible decision to retire our much-loved herd of Bagot goats from their council duties".