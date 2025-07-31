The science behind regrowing missing teeth

A series of recent breakthroughs may offer those with dental issues something to chew on

Photo collage of bits of paper with teeth cut out of them, diagrams and photos of teeth
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

A pioneering new drug that could eventually help people regrow missing or damaged teeth has begun clinical trials in Japan.

If successful, the "groundbreaking medication" may be a "game-changer for the entire field of dentistry", said Japanese daily The Mainichi.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸