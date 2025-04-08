The UK's first baby born to woman with womb transplant

'Astonishing' medical breakthrough, the culmination of 25 years of research, could pave the way for more procedures to combat uterine infertility

About 1 in 5,000 women in the UK are born without a viable womb and many others have to have their wombs removed for medical reasons
By
published

"We have been given the greatest gift we could ever have asked for."

So said Grace Davidson, the first woman in the UK to give birth after undergoing a womb transplant. The 36-year-old was born without a uterus, but received her sister's in 2023: the UK's first successful womb transplant from a living donor.



Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

