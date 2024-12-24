Are pig-organ transplants becoming a reality?

US woman has gene-edited pig-kidney transplant, and scientists hope experimental surgery could save thousands of lives

Genetically-altered pigs under warming lights in their pen at Revivicor Research farm in Blacksburg, Virginia
(Image credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images)
The successful transplant of a gene-edited pig kidney into a human patient has raised hopes that cutting-edge technology can make pig organs safe for other transplant patients.

Towana Looney, a 53-year-old grandmother from Alabama whose (only) kidney was failing, is hopeful of "a new chance at life" after undergoing the operation, said NBC News. She is the fifth living person to receive a genetically modified pig organ. The previous four patients died shortly after the procedure, but Looney, who was in a much better state of health than previous recipients, and is now recovering well.

