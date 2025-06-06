Dehorning rhinos sharply cuts poaching, study finds

The painless procedure may be an effective way to reduce the widespread poaching of rhinoceroses

Rangers dehorn a rhino in South Africa
(Image credit: Snap2Art_RF / iStock / Getty Images;)
What happened

The most effective way of reducing the widespread poaching of rhinoceroses is cutting off their horns, conservationists and researchers reported Thursday in the journal Science. The study, covering seven years at 11 nature reserves in Southern Africa, found that dehorning reduced rhino poaching by 78% while other, more expensive efforts had no measurable impact.

