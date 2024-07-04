How radioactive rhinos may prevent poaching

Injecting radioactive material will make horns harder to smuggle internationally

South African scientists are implanting radioactive material in the animals' horns to make them poisonous
Every 20 hours in South Africa a rhino is killed for its horn and experts are turning to nuclear technology to try and stop this bloodshed.

Rhino horns are poached for use around the world in traditional medicines or as status symbols, so South African scientists are implanting radioactive material in the animals' horns to make them poisonous and prevent smuggling.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

