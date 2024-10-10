Wildlife populations drop a 'catastrophic' 73%

The decline occurred between 1970 and 2020

Endangered pink dolphin in Brazil&#039;s Amazon
An endangered pink dolphin in seen in the waters of Brazil's Amazon rainforest
(Image credit: Paralaxis / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Wildlife populations around the world suffered a "catastrophic" average decline of 73% between 1970 and 2020, and human activity is mainly to blame, according to the latest Living Planet Index, released Wednesday. The biennial index, a collaboration between the World Wildlife Fund and Zoological Society of London, is an "important but limited and often misinterpreted assessment" of more than 5,000 vertebrate species, The New York Times said.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

